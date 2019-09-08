JCSD Capital LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

JCSD Capital LLC cut its position in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. Op Bancorp makes up approximately 2.5% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Op Bancorp were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Op Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 287,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Op Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Op Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of Op Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 8,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. Op Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

