Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €95.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Safran and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($166.28) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Safran presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €130.00 ($151.16).

Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €129.40.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

