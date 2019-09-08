Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Jeld-Wen stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 171,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,088. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter worth $58,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

