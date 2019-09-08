JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 186 ($2.43).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PURP. Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Purplebricks Group to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 222 ($2.90).

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

Purplebricks Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.80 ($3.66). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.18. The company has a market capitalization of $389.03 million and a P/E ratio of -7.01.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.