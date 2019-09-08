JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Martin Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,691,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,909. The stock has a market cap of $359.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

