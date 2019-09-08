JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NG. Macquarie upgraded shares of National Grid to an outperform rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.98) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 902.13 ($11.79).

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 892 ($11.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 849.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 841.94.

In other news, insider Amanda Mesler purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £12,750 ($16,660.13). Also, insider Andrew Agg sold 13,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.00), for a total transaction of £114,453.06 ($149,553.19).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.