JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on the stock.

UU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded United Utilities Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 858.45 ($11.22).

United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49). The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 786.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 810.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 99,075 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 821 ($10.73), for a total value of £813,405.75 ($1,062,858.68). Also, insider Russ Houlden sold 3,252 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 826 ($10.79), for a total value of £26,861.52 ($35,099.33).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

