KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Given New GBX 560 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the copper miner’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.87) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KAZ Minerals to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 690 ($9.02) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 706.82 ($9.24).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 484.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.75. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 375.80 ($4.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 4.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

In other KAZ Minerals news, insider Charles Watson purchased 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £14,671.92 ($19,171.46). Also, insider Andrew Southam sold 147,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20), for a total transaction of £587,479.84 ($767,646.47).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

