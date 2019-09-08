Kcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.49 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. Over the last week, Kcash has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $1.49 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Kcash

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.