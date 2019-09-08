Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.05.

KEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, GMP Securities dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,569. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.71 million and a PE ratio of 29.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 130,419 shares in the company, valued at C$345,610.35. Also, Director David John Wilson acquired 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.88 per share, with a total value of C$118,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,119,090 shares in the company, valued at C$32,022,979.20. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 191,100 shares of company stock worth $526,602.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.