Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Stock Position Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,223 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $20,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 39,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KDP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 2,836,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,576. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $31.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 3,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 18,554 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $525,263.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,481. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.72.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

