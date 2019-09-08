King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 22,920 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $16,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,748,000 after purchasing an additional 109,205 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 240.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 62.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Shares of SWK traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.83. 876,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $155.22. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.