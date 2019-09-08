King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,053 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.15. 18,581,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,027,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

