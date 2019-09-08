King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $29.95 Million Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,287,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,523 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $29,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,353,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,183,000 after acquiring an additional 227,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,291,000 after buying an additional 78,634 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 960.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $264,609.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,411.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFNC. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $30.00 price target on Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. 221,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $189.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 24.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

