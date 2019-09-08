King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,854 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,846,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,736,062. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

