King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,826 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $24,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.89.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $164.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $2,241,454.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

