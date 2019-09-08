King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,195 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.35% of Envestnet worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,343,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth $14,386,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 112.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,638 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 31.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 620,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 146,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,352. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

In related news, Director Anil Arora sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $366,858.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,328.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $34,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,197 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,994. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

