KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 187,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,799. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 637.35 and a current ratio of 637.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

