Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of KLBAY opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. Klabin has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

