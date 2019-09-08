Kroger (NYSE:KR) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Pivotal Research raised Kroger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Kroger from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.72.

Shares of KR opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. Kroger has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $281,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,340.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $107,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,243.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.7% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 10.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

