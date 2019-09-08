Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. 174,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,894,000 after buying an additional 104,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $1,207,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

