Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,680 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Lamb Weston worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 197,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,618,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $870,657,000 after acquiring an additional 699,112 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE LW traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.22. 822,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.17.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.