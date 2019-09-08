Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on LM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Legg Mason to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

NYSE LM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,068. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legg Mason will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Legg Mason by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,551,000 after buying an additional 32,581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 176.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 49,460 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 570.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 100.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

