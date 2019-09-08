Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,014 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 53,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $41.65. 241,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,364. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

