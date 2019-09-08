Linx Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (LINX)

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. Linx has a total market cap of $34,054.00 and $31.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linx has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Linx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linx alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00675525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021848 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Linx

Linx (LINX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Linx’s official message board is mylinx.io/news. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linx’s official website is mylinx.io.

Buying and Selling Linx

Linx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.