LiteBitcoin Trading 49.1% Lower This Week (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $15,117.00 and approximately $253.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 204.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

