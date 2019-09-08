Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.26 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $18.26 million and approximately $127,174.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.32 or 0.02097685 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 642,547,332 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Braziliex, YoBit, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

