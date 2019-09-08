LiteCoin Ultra Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $6,568.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,226.41 or 2.22473689 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 131.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022270 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

