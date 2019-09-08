Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Live Oak Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 128.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Live Oak Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $17.76 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $48.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

