LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0142 on Major Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 54.4% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $755,171.00 and approximately $13,384.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00311553 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00050268 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009453 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006856 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000089 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,214,643 tokens. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.