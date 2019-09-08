Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 5.0% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.56. 692,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,530. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $393.43. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

