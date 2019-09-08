Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,074,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after buying an additional 691,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.56. 692,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $393.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

