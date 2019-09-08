LogisCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (LGS)

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. LogisCoin has a market cap of $9,873.00 and $13.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LogisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, LogisCoin has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LogisCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00216120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.16 or 0.01314004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00089298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About LogisCoin

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. LogisCoin’s official website is logiscoin.cc. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin.

LogisCoin Coin Trading

LogisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LogisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LogisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LogisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.