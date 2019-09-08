LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Receives $86.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.88.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on LogMeIn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

LogMeIn stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 293,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. LogMeIn has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogMeIn will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in LogMeIn in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

