Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 7,006 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,921 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 28,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

BK traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,353,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,092. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

