Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,933,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,478,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,435,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,975,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,141,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. 4,952,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,092. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Macquarie began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

