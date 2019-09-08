Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $371,000 Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

BAX traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,529. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $103,237.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,645.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,513 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.