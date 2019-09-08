Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 370 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 86.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cowen lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

