Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 275.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after purchasing an additional 728,740 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,420,000 after purchasing an additional 826,414 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,735,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 483,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,349,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $366,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,690,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $294,534,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.71. 3,302,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,371. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

