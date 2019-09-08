LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,968 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,098 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,026. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $3,053,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 396,403 shares in the company, valued at $23,094,438.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,815 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,065. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

