LPL Financial LLC Has $7.68 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,484.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 494.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,468. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.61. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $104.35.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

