LPL Financial LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 140,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 136,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

RFDI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.43. 7,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,195. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.