LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 163.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 68.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price target on Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.35.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

