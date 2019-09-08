Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $190.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.37.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $14.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.14. 10,700,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $204.44. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,174 shares of company stock worth $51,070,314 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.