Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives “Hold” Rating from KeyCorp

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.07.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $14.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,700,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,777. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $204.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total transaction of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,174 shares of company stock valued at $51,070,314. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.