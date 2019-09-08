Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 2.05. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.