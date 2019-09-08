Lunes (LUNES) Trading 26% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Exrates. Lunes has a total market cap of $440,382.00 and $9,716.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lunes Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

