LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $75.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised LYFT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson set a $72.00 target price on LYFT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LYFT from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. 9,550,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. LYFT has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LYFT will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LYFT news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $3,647,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,302.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,111,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

