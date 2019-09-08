Lympo Price Tops $0.0058 on Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $57,251.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and Allbit. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00216547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.01310695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Fatbtc, IDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Allbit, Ethfinex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

