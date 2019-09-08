Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $347.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden from $377.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim set a $350.00 price target on Madison Square Garden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MSG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.28. 192,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.67. Madison Square Garden has a twelve month low of $240.33 and a twelve month high of $317.70.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $263.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.09 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 0.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 0.9% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

